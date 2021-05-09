Chris Beckstead Sells 17,233 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $110,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.