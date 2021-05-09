CIBC Boosts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$11.44 and a 1-year high of C$18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,495.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.25.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

