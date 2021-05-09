CIBC Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $70.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $69.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of SLF opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 164,169 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

