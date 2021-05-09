CIBC Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $70.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $69.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s current price.
SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.
Shares of SLF opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $55.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 164,169 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
