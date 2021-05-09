CIBC Reaffirms “NA” Rating for Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

CIBC reaffirmed their na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.71.

BNE opened at C$4.27 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.69.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

