Cigna (NYSE:CI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

May 9th, 2021

Cigna (NYSE:CI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.200- EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $261.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day moving average of $219.39. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $263.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,144 shares of company stock valued at $58,148,450. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.27.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

