Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.27.

CI stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

