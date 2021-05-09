Cipher Hits One Day Trading Volume of $87,438.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $119,306.95 and $87,438.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00067891 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002970 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00633883 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

