Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $335.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $285.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

