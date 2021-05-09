City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 282,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,408. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,133.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.06.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

