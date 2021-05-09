Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.90 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $17.01. 17,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $243.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. Insiders sold 270,368 shares of company stock worth $4,759,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

