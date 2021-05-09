Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.90 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $243.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Analysts expect that Civeo will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $33,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. Insiders have sold 270,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

