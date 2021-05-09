Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 46,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.93.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

