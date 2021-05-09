Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 5,153 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

