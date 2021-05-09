Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,491. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.