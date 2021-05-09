Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.28% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

KORP opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

