Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $557,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.