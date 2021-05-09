Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $607,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

NYSE BX opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

