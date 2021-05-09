Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $327.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.54 and a 200 day moving average of $271.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.