Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

