Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.48. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 109,212 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,501. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

