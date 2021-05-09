Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $522.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

