CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Achieves $7.46 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $58,184.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001159 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 183.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00060172 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,639,160 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

