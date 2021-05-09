CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 607,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $26.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

