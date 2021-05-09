Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on May 28th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

UTF stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

