Coin Artist (COIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $10,106.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00004356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00786621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.42 or 0.09060564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.