Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,963 shares of company stock worth $7,256,706. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.