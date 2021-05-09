Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 267,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $809.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

