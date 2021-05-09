Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 527,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,818. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

