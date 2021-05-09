Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $340.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.90 million to $345.40 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $320.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,544. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 9,539 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $683,373.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,060 shares of company stock worth $5,797,699 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

