Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

CMWAY has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.143 dividend. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.58%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

