Comparing Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 39.89% 9.46% 4.57% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 26.33% 11.88% 4.15%

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 12.86 $439.29 million $13.38 21.59 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 11.80 $18.96 million N/A N/A

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Essex Property Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 4 9 0 2.57 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $277.79, suggesting a potential downside of 3.84%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.