comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. comScore updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.59. 577,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.10. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCOR. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

