Constellation Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $118.52 million and $2.54 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.18 or 0.00790658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.89 or 0.09230386 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

