Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.48, but opened at $31.35. Construction Partners shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 15,980 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 over the last ninety days. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

