Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

