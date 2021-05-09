Contrasting Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Par Pacific and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $5.40 billion 0.15 $40.81 million $1.79 8.17 Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.74 $96.89 million $0.77 7.47

Comstock Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Par Pacific and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33 Comstock Resources 0 6 7 0 2.54

Par Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.66%. Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $6.66, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Comstock Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -6.35% -26.28% -5.21% Comstock Resources -9.08% 7.58% 1.99%

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 123 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,864 producing oil and natural gas wells. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

