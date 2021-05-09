Contrasting Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BTRS alerts:

52.1% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BTRS has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A N/A N/A Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTRS and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.32%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A $1.40 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 3.64 $66.48 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats BTRS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.