Contrasting Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocugen and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -6.21 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -23.27

Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -47.72% -30.78% Replimune Group N/A -30.23% -24.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ocugen and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 2 2 0 2.50 Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

Ocugen presently has a consensus target price of $6.55, indicating a potential downside of 28.69%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Ocugen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

