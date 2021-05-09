Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 25,452 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 943.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $76.87 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

