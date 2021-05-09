Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

