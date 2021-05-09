Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

