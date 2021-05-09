Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

NYSE BBY opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

