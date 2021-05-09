Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 631.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

