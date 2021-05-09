Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

