Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 273 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 20.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 122,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,891 shares of company stock valued at $41,132,120 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR opened at $252.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

