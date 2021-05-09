Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.34

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.34 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 11.21 ($0.15). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 648,741 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.15 million and a PE ratio of -19.58.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.