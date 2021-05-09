CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COR. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an in-line rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.44.

COR opened at $118.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.71. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,293,000 after buying an additional 68,621 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 28.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

