Cormark Raises Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$160.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQB. Raymond James raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$156.67.

TSE EQB opened at C$146.43 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

