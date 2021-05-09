Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.98 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of CSOD opened at $42.25 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

