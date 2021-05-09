Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,471 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

OSK opened at $133.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.